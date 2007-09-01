For the love of LOVA
LOVA are a new fashion label I've been seeing everywhere lately. Based in LA, LOVA are the brain child of these 3 dudes; one of whom is the younger brother of my friend Yana. Yana just moved to LA to live with her bro and sent me an update on how the brand is going. Apparently they're getting bigger than Lindsay Lohan's face with a serious case of 'coke bloat'. Orders are coming in from all over the world to stock the brand and they've been getting some great press.
Good luck to them. Can't wait to see there stuff at the Barney's.
