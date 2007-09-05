The other Marc
As all you readers know, we at youwish... have what you could call a bit of a man crush on one Marc Jacobs, well were cheating on our No.1 because this post is about another Marc.
Marc Newson, the all talented super Australian designer; everything he touches turns to gold. Picture collaborations with Qantas, GSTAR you name it. Newson’s designs can be seen in numerous important public and private collections, including The Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Vitra Design Museum in Germany, the Design Museum, London, and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs and the Pompidou Center in Paris.
The latest project for Marc is some really cool timepieces from Ikepod and will be available in red gold and platinum, I think I will sell my Mum to get one!
