Gemma Ward's Movie Debut
The trailer for the new film starring (well, not really, but she is in it) Gemma Ward has just been released. You can see her in the last shot wearing a scary-arse mask and also hear her behind the door saying "you're gonna die!".
The model to movie star route is a tricky one ... I don't know if she can pull it off. Not many have. I'm not trying to be a Debbie Downer, all I'm saying is be careful. The world definitely doesn't need another one of these...
