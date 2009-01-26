Cunty Cunts From Cuntsulvania.
Vivienne Westwood, her husband (Andreas Kronthaler) and Pamela Anderson all cunting it up for the cameras in the latest Westwood campaign.
Would this not have been the funnest shoot to be on? I wanna push Pamela Anderson in a laundry trolley. Please can I!? Pretty Please! That's Juergen Teller for you. He's not happy unless someone is stuffed in something.
If only he'd shot the latest Katie Holmes Miu Miu campaign. He could have stuffed her in a suitcase and sent her back to Capeside!
More pics of Pam and her tities here.
