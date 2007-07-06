This One's For Georgie
Georgie often gets compared to a pug dog. I don't know why. Maybe it's because she's cute as button and not yet house trained. Whatever the reason, she's one cute bitch and I love her to bits.
xoxo
Tom
Posted by Tom Jackson at 2:38 AM
Labels: This one's for Georgie
2 comments:
Don't you love friends who love you for who you really are. I bark at myself in the mirror some days too!
well if i was ever to be compared to a dog, this would be the one i would like to be compared too! woof woof xxx
