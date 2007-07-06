6.7.07

This One's For Georgie



Georgie often gets compared to a pug dog. I don't know why. Maybe it's because she's cute as button and not yet house trained. Whatever the reason, she's one cute bitch and I love her to bits.

xoxo
Tom

2 comments:

LOVEITALL said...

Don't you love friends who love you for who you really are. I bark at myself in the mirror some days too!

July 7, 2007 at 9:10 AM
Georgie said...

well if i was ever to be compared to a dog, this would be the one i would like to be compared too! woof woof xxx

July 10, 2007 at 8:44 PM

