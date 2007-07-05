Charlotte Gainsbourg for Paper Mag
One of my favorite magazines is Paper Magazine. And one of my favorite ladies at the moment is Charlotte Gainsbourg (she's the daughter of French singer Serge Gainsbourg). So you can imagine how super excited I was when I saw that Paper mag were shooting her for their next cover. And even better, they've put a behind the scenes video of the shoot on their website. Not much happens in it, but it's still an interesting look behind the lens at a fashion shoot. Plus the music is dreamy and relaxing. Enjoy.
