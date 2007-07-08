How HOT is American Apparel?
I am quietly obessed with American Apparel- love the idea of awesome basics in a huge variety of colours and styles. And the campaign images are fucking HOT, they are all shot by creator Dov Charvey. His unique eye and the use of everyday (albeit very good looking) models is fresh and appealing. THUMBS UP DOV!
1 comment:
American apparel can now be bought in Australia on www.fullystoked.com and better still, 30% of each purchase goes to "environmental protection and conservation projects worldwide".
They rule!
