Photoshop Fantastic
Oh the wonders of Photoshop! Where would the world's celebrities be without it? And more to the point where would ol' Faith Hill be? Presumably in an ad for Dove, if the amount of airbrushing she's received to grace the cover of RedBook magazine is any indication.
I love that the bi-line for the story on her and her husband is 'What's normal about them (and what's not)'. I assume the answer to the second part of that statement is 'her hideously wrinkled face, so unforgivably decrepit it must never be unleashed on the fragile public without first being cleaned up by a highly skilled retoucher!'
Click here to see what they did do make Hill acceptable for public consumption.
