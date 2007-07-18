Jaw Face Knightly To Face Chanel
Ok so first it was Fergie, then it was the girl from Harry Potter and now it's Keira Knightly. Sheessh I can't keep up.
The 22-year-old has reportedly struck an initial £0.5m ($1m) deal with the French fashion house, says the Daily Mail.
According to a company's spokesman, the actress is "perfect" as the
new face because of her "seductive" looks that fit well to portray a "timeless chic".
"We think Keira is perfect because she is always incredibly alluring and seductive," the spokesman said.
She joins Nicole Kidman, Catherine Deneuve and Vanessa Paradis as Chanel faces.
I'm very disappointed in Karl. Of all the billions of women in the world why Keira?! I could find you a piece of belly button fluff with more charisma than her. "I'm sorry Keira but you are no longer in the running to be America's next top model...now get the fuck out of my sight chompy!"
