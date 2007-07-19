Oh my! Sean Connery
When Sean Connery was making the 1974 sci-fi movie Zardoz, do you think there was ever a moment where he thought to himself "if I die today, this is the last image of me that the world will ever see... maybe I should put on a dressing gown?"
By the brazen pose he's holding in this photo, it appears not.
But what's even more curious about this photo is, is this is what they thought we'd be wearing in the future? Is this the best the costume designer could come up with? I mean the boots are strangely close (if not a little long) to ones I've seen girls of the present wearing, but that nappy like holster thing...well that's just over estimating the extent of global warming if you ask me. That thing is completely impractical, unless of course you live on a salt plain in the middle of the Arizona desert(as it appears Sean does). And from what I can tell it's constructed of very flimsy material. The costume designer sure had a grim view of manufacturing standards of the future. Apparently zips and belts are out of the question, just tie it all together in a knot!
Wonder if he'll ever make a sequel? I'd pay a fortune to see Zardos 2- Return of the Nappy Warrior!
