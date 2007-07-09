Double the Trouble
These two hottie McTottie's, Johathan and Kevin, are the most in demand twin male models in the world at the moment. According to COACD, they've just been chosen to represent Dior Homme.
I wouldn't have thought there would be that much competition for twin models, especially male ones, but I apparently there is. Wouldn't it be cool to use them in a runway show, one after the other. People would think it was the fastest clothes change in the world.
Wonder if you get a good rate for booking both of them? Buy one get one free?
