Beth Ditto Designing For New Look
The awesomness that is Beth Ditto, from the band The Gossip, is planning to design a range of plus size clothes for UK store New Look. Speaking to The Sun newspaper Ditto said-
"I'm in talks to do something with them at the moment, I love their stuff."
By getting her own range, Beth will be following in the footsteps of Lily Allen, who has her own line of New Look clothes.
"Lily Allen is not to be messed with," said Ditto of her fellow designer. "But I think she tries to be a role model, which is tough."
Without sounding like a gushing homo, I think Beth Ditto is one of the coolest, most well adjusted performers out there. If I was a plus size lady who lived in the UK, I'd be rocking her outfits any day. (wow, I actually managed to out gay myself... I didn't think that was possible)
