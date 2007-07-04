Don't Rain On My Parade
Anna Wintour , editor-in-chief of American Vogue, is pictured bracing the rain at the Chanel couture catwalk show at Paris fashion week. (It's oh so common to hold your own umberlla.)
Fergie doesn't seem at all bothered by the giant microphone hoisted in front of her, back stage at the Chanel Couture show on Tuesday.
I swear to god, Fergie and Anna Wintour were the only celebrities to turn up to the Chanel couture show on Tuesday in Paris. I don't know what, or who, is responsible for the poor attendance, but someone needs to claim responsibility, because that is just sad. If the woman who sung "my humps, my lovely lady lumps", is the biggest star you can pull, then you're in real trouble.
I looked for photos of other celebrities but these were all I could find.
Perhaps that episode of Grey's Anatomy with that sad Snow Patrol song at the end kept all the celebs in their hotel rooms. Or perhaps Karl instigated a new fat rule and was thus weighing everyone as they entered, turning away anyone who was fatter than him. Or maybe it was just the rain. Whatever the explanation, I'm sure it must have been a very awkward after party. Can you imagine Anna Wintour and Fergie trying to make polite conversation with each other?
Fergie- "Did you know I used to be a meth addict?"
Anna- "No way, so did I!"
