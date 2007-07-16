The New Face of Chanel
According to media reports, EMMA WATSON (aka Harry Potter's Hermione) is odds-on favourite to be the French fashion house's new face, with an announcement expected imminently. The young lass has recently been seen in array of slinky Chanel couture frocks. The Daily Mail is also reported that Watson has signed up with Storm model agency
This little diva is headed for big things! Not that she needs the money. Apparently she's getting 5 million for the next 2 Harry Potter films.
She'll be wearing fingerless gloves and partying with Karl and Lindsay in no time at all.
