Masha's Coming For ya!
Big mistake Georgie! You really shouldn't have bad mouthed her in your last post. Masha may look harmless, but it's all an act. I heard she broke 3 of Gemma Ward's ribs just for looking her in the eyes. And you know why she gets so much work? Cos designers are too scared not to use her. Apparently she once ripped out one of John Galliano's kidneys with her bare hands and ate it in front of him, simply because he didn't send her out first in his last show.
Don't come running to me for help when Masha shows up. I hear she knows 3 types of karate and once murdered the host of Ukrainian's 'Top Model' because she didn't choose her for the show. They don't call her Masha the Smasher for nothing!
No comments:
Post a Comment