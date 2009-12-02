Unkle Karl- Pic Of The Week
It has been a while since we had our last Unkle Karl pic of the week. But he's back... warts and all... (well, I'm sure moments after this photo was taken he broke out in a severe case of them).
Karl- "Yes, yes I know I'm your hero, inspiration, guiding light in an otherwise bleak world, but I really would prefer if you'd display your affection in a less physical manner. Perhaps with a curtsey. Yes, that would be best. I really do hate to think where those filthy lips have been. I can't imagine the amount of toilet seat lids they've brushed past in a desperate attempt to lick up every last morsel of coke. And is that one of my gloves you're wearing?"
Lindsay- "Oh my god, it totally is! I took it from your closet this afternoon, I hope you don't mind?"
Karl- "How you got in to my house is more of a concern. Did you at least soak your hands in the basin of antiseptic that was sitting next to the ottoman before you slipped your filthy fingers into them?"
Lindsay- "WHAT?! I'm such a retard, I thought that was bourbon you'd left out for your dog. I like drank THE WHOLE THING!!!!! I'm probably internally bleeding as we speak. Whoopsy! That's a story to tell in my next group session!"
No comments:
Post a Comment